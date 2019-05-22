State Treasurer State of Michigan Reduces Position in Avnet (AVT)

State Treasurer State of Michigan decreased its stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 2,437.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,741,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,236 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 5,495.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. Avnet has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

AVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Avnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 187,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $8,902,262.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 616,392 shares in the company, valued at $29,266,292.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $373,584.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,911 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,871 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “State Treasurer State of Michigan Reduces Position in Avnet (AVT)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/state-treasurer-state-of-michigan-reduces-position-in-avnet-avt.html.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet (NYSE:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.