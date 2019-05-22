State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.86 Million Stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 51.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 542.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 181.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

In related news, CEO Carlos M. Hernandez acquired 17,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $501,869.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan L. Boeckmann acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.81 per share, with a total value of $476,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,222.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,570 shares of company stock valued at $506,670. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLR opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLR. UBS Group cut their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $56.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.86 Million Stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-has-6-86-million-stake-in-fluor-co-new-flr.html.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.