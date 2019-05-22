Splunk (SPLK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Splunk to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Splunk has set its Q1 2020 guidance at EPS and its FY 2020 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $622.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.22 million. On average, analysts expect Splunk to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $138.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Splunk has a 12-month low of $83.69 and a 12-month high of $143.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.96 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, CFO David F. Conte sold 7,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $1,001,351.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,860,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Leonard R. Stein sold 8,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $1,045,336.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,358.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,271 shares of company stock worth $15,613,440. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Splunk to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Splunk to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.84.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

