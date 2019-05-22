Speedway Motorsports (TRK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Speedway Motorsports, Inc., is a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Infineon Raceway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Lowe’s Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway. The Company provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries and Motorsports Authentics joint venture and manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars through its six hundred Racing subsidiary. The Company also owns Performance Racing Network which broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to over seven hundred thirty radio stations nationwide. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Speedway Motorsports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Speedway Motorsports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of TRK stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $18.38. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,637. Speedway Motorsports has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.29. Speedway Motorsports had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Speedway Motorsports will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,454 shares of the company's stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Speedway Motorsports by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,503 shares of the company's stock worth $12,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Speedway Motorsports by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,153 shares of the company's stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Speedway Motorsports by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,897 shares of the company's stock worth $20,329,000 after acquiring an additional 65,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.58% of the company's stock.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

