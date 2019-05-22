Spark Investment Management LLC Purchases 34,123 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB)

Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) by 173.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,123 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 9,721.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 67,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on HBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

In other news, Director David F. Taplin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $51,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott Tidey acquired 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,861 shares of company stock worth $188,219. Corporate insiders own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $31.30.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $145.38 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/spark-investment-management-llc-purchases-34123-shares-of-hamilton-beach-brands-holding-co-hbb.html.

Hamilton Beach Brands Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.