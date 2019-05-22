Spark Investment Management LLC Invests $854,000 in Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR)

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 212,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.47. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $55.28.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 69.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAXR shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

In other news, Director Nick Cyprus acquired 5,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 20,300 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $102,718.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 56,015 shares of company stock valued at $286,907. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

