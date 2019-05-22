Southwestern Energy (SWN) Stake Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,776,939 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 48,454 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,005,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,998,000 after buying an additional 28,992,566 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,664,476 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,557,000 after buying an additional 1,762,041 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,097,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,636,000 after buying an additional 4,004,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,967,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after buying an additional 663,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of SWN stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.22. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 23.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWN. Wolfe Research lowered Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.30) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.66.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/southwestern-energy-swn-stake-lessened-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.