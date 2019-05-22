Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,836 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 110,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 58,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SFST shares. BidaskClub cut Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of SFST opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $272.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.90. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $45,579.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,925.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $212,973.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,559 shares of company stock worth $381,689 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

