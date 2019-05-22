SolarWinds Corp (SWI) EVP John Pagliuca Sells 9,111 Shares

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) EVP John Pagliuca sold 9,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $174,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SWI opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. SolarWinds Corp has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.54 million. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWI. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SolarWinds from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,155,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,704,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,604,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,733,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/solarwinds-corp-swi-evp-john-pagliuca-sells-9111-shares.html.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.