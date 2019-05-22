Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Position Reduced by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Skechers USA by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,152,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,725,000 after buying an additional 548,322 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 4th quarter worth about $56,133,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,056,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,114,000 after purchasing an additional 100,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,355,000 after purchasing an additional 79,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Cfra cut Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Skechers USA from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on Skechers USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Skechers USA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57. Skechers USA Inc has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 32,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $1,123,026.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,127,876.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $1,718,817.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,877,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 614,567 shares of company stock valued at $20,540,387 over the last 90 days. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Position Reduced by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/skechers-usa-inc-skx-position-reduced-by-mid-atlantic-financial-management-inc-adv.html.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.