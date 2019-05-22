Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.73-2.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.035-1.043 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Sidoti raised Shoe Carnival from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Shoe Carnival from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $30.46. The company had a trading volume of 912,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,239. The company has a market cap of $483.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.76. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.84 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Gerstel sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,699. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

