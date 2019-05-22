SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in NVR, Inc. (NVR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,697,000 after buying an additional 61,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,433,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,536,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,067,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NVR by 1,677.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,983,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,547.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Buckingham Research increased their target price on NVR from $3,030.00 to $3,410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $3,500.00 target price on NVR and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,251.17.

NYSE:NVR opened at $3,309.32 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,040.71 and a 1-year high of $3,381.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $47.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $34.45 by $13.19. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 46.85% and a net margin of 11.45%. NVR’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $39.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 198.36 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Alexandra A. Jung purchased 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,285.00 per share, with a total value of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,279.75, for a total value of $9,511,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,288,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,320 shares of company stock worth $65,599,107. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

