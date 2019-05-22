SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,501,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider James B. Weissman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 19.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $826.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.17% and a negative net margin of 1,284.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

