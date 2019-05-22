SF Capital (SFCP) Achieves Market Cap of $151,140.00

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded up 37.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One SF Capital token can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, SF Capital has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $151,140.00 and approximately $34,159.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SF Capital alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00399564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.57 or 0.01286511 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00148922 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00016901 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004559 BTC.

SF Capital Token Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,698,968 tokens. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

SF Capital Token Trading

SF Capital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SF Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SF Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.