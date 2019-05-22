Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PPL Corp (PPL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of PPL by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI cut PPL from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PPL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.56.

In related news, Chairman William H. Spence sold 225,365 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $7,324,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPL opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

