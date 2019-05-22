Select Medical (SEM) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NYSE SEM opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Medical news, Vice Chairman Rocco A. Ortenzio bought 41,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $597,339.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,047,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,316.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Rocco A. Ortenzio bought 306,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $4,341,760.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,047,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,848,487.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 2,889.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

