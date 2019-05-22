Security Devices International (SDEV) and Flux Power (FLUX) Head-To-Head Survey

Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) and Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Security Devices International and Flux Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Devices International $250,000.00 61.55 -$2.15 million N/A N/A Flux Power $4.12 million 13.00 -$6.96 million N/A N/A

Security Devices International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flux Power.

Volatility and Risk

Security Devices International has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Security Devices International and Flux Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Devices International 0 0 0 0 N/A Flux Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Security Devices International shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Security Devices International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.2% of Flux Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Security Devices International and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Devices International -884.32% N/A -215.48% Flux Power -149.63% N/A -207.95%

Summary

Flux Power beats Security Devices International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Devices International

Security Devices International, Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company offers blunt impact projectile 40mm line of products, which uses pain compliance to control a target; and a line of 12 gauge less lethal projectiles and irritants. It serves military, correctional services, police agencies, and private securities for crowd control. The company operates in the United States and Canada. Security Devices International, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications. The company also offers 24-volt onboard chargers and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS; and integrates lithium packs in various applications, including forklifts and related industrial equipment. In addition, it develops a suite of complementary technologies and products for its BMS products. The company's products are also used in airport ground support equipment. It sells its products directly to small companies and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, battery distributors, and end-user. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California.

