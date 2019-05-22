Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on International Paper Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (IP)

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Paper in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IP. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. International Paper had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 9,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $433,281.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory T. Wanta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $429,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,357. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 19.7% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 44,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.6% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

