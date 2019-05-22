Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 238.41% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.41.
About Seanergy Maritime
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.
