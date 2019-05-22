Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 238.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($1.64). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

