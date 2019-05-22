Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Seadrill in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seadrill in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Seadrill in the third quarter valued at $280,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Seadrill alerts:

Shares of SDRL stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. Seadrill Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) Position Increased by Bank of America Corp DE” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/seadrill-ltd-sdrl-position-increased-by-bank-of-america-corp-de.html.

Seadrill Profile

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.