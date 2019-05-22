Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Holdings Reduced by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 90,852 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Several research firms recently commented on STNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,585. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $195.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.60 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 23.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.77%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

