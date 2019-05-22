Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (SCHP) Shares Bought by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $52.75 and a twelve month high of $55.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.0374 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

