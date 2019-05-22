Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Holdings Lifted by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 108,726,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,623,627,000 after purchasing an additional 735,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,747,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,238,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,635,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,801,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,692 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.16.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,800,263.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $374,155.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/schlumberger-limited-slb-holdings-lifted-by-first-interstate-bank.html.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.