Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen (VOW3) a €220.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €220.00 ($255.81) price target from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.50% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €201.00 ($233.72) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €185.50 ($215.70).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €144.26 ($167.74) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 52-week high of €176.60 ($205.35). The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion and a PE ratio of 6.28.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

