SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. Buys 23,500 Shares of Entree Resources Ltd (ETG) Stock

Entree Resources Ltd (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) insider SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,575.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,227,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,052,546.

SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. purchased 816,000 shares of Entree Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$367,200.00.

Shares of ETG stock opened at C$0.45 on Wednesday. Entree Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $78.69 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00.

Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Entree Resources from C$0.70 to C$0.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Entree Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

