Samsung Electronics (SSNLF) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 2.00

Media coverage about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.
These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Samsung Electronics’ ranking:
- Samsung to spend more than $14 billion in second phase of China chip plant – Xinhua (finance.yahoo.com)
- Amazon Deepens Focus on Kids with the Launch of Fire 7 Kids (finance.yahoo.com)
- Samsung Electronics says undecided on further investment in its China NAND plant (finance.yahoo.com)
- Samsung Elec says undecided on further investment in its China NAND plant (finance.yahoo.com)
- Enjin CTO reveals new Samsung phones support the ERC-1155 standard (finance.yahoo.com)
The firm has a market capitalization of $14,186.71 billion, a PE ratio of 363.49 and a beta of 9.49. Samsung Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $1,400.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,450.00.
About Samsung Electronics
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.
