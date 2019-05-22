Saipem SpA (SAPMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SAPMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.

OTCMKTS SAPMF remained flat at $$5.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. Saipem has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $6.20.

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

