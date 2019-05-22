Ryder System, Inc. (R) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will post $2.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.30 billion and the lowest is $2.20 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $9.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.95 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.18 billion to $9.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $79.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,138 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $71,489.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Ryder System by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 37,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 399,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 147,018 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.