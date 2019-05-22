Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Director David Ian Mckay Sells 8,258 Shares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 8,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.79, for a total value of C$865,314.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$615,402.31.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

On Monday, April 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 8,259 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.00, for a total value of C$883,736.13.

On Thursday, March 21st, David Ian Mckay sold 8,259 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.11, for a total value of C$843,342.18.

On Friday, February 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 8,259 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.65, for a total value of C$839,492.66.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.40 on Wednesday, reaching C$104.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,729. The firm has a market cap of $150.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$90.10 and a 52 week high of C$107.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.19. The firm had revenue of C$11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.93 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.62091959673177 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on RY. CSFB set a C$109.00 target price on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$110.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/royal-bank-of-canada-ry-director-david-ian-mckay-sells-8258-shares.html.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.