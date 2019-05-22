Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Schneider Electric (SU) a €78.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SU. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €75.12 ($87.35).

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €73.00 ($84.88) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

