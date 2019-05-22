Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $53.39 Million Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 960,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 241,690 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $53,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.02. The company had a trading volume of 141,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,380. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 385.86 and a beta of 1.52. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.56 and a 52 week high of $73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $720.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,028.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HP shares. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $70.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

