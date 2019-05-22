Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 22nd (AACAY, ACA, ACSO, ADI, AKCA, ANIOY, BYG, CBG, GPOR, GYM)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 22nd:

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Get AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR alerts:

Acacia Mining (LON:ACA) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 214 ($2.80) target price on the stock.

Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. The Company’s drug pipeline consists of volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx which are in clinical stage. Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 1,042 ($13.62) target price on the stock.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. The firm currently has a GBX 1,618 ($21.14) target price on the stock.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 703 ($9.19) price target on the stock.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock.

GYM Group (LON:GYM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 313 ($4.09) target price on the stock.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on the stock.

IG Group (LON:IGG) was upgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 580 ($7.58) price target on the stock.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $127.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $133.00.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. The firm currently has a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on the stock.

Sirius Minerals (LON:SXX) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.