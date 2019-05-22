Renew Holdings Plc (RNWH) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.83

Renew Holdings Plc (LON:RNWH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.83 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Renew stock opened at GBX 430 ($5.62) on Wednesday. Renew has a 52 week low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 415 ($5.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $323.92 million and a P/E ratio of 43.00.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

