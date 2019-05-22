Raymond James Weighs in on WSP Global Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (WSP)

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for WSP Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Desjardins upgraded shares of WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$82.50 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.72.

WSP Global stock opened at C$73.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion and a PE ratio of 29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$56.09 and a 12-month high of C$75.42.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

