Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,344 Shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF (VIOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF (BMV:VIOG) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF were worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV VIOG opened at $153.72 on Wednesday. VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF has a 12 month low of $126.67 and a 12 month high of $154.03.

