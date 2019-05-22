Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12,298.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,941,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $99,527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,339,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,619,000 after acquiring an additional 987,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,740,000 after acquiring an additional 829,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $68,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $103.53 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $72.35 and a one year high of $107.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 28.77%.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 25,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $198,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,051 shares of company stock worth $33,304,084 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Tractor Supply (TSCO)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-raises-holdings-in-tractor-supply-tsco.html.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.