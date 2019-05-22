Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $20,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,327,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,691,000 after purchasing an additional 103,158 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $15,308,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.96, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.63. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 78.52% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.00%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

