QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,436 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 826,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $47,138,000 after buying an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.5% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 91,562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock opened at $77.75 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.09.

In other QUALCOMM news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 848,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $29,031,593.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 848,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,031,593.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 13,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $807,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 949,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,538. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/qualcomm-inc-qcom-shares-sold-by-sandy-spring-bank.html.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.