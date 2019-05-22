Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum Boosted by B. Riley (CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst R. Rashid now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $12.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.81.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.50. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.50 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 36.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,888,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $174,508,000 after buying an additional 1,326,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,871,804 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,484,000 after buying an additional 1,050,335 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,823,096 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after buying an additional 5,285,401 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,264,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after buying an additional 1,268,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,047,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,662,000 after buying an additional 80,189 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

