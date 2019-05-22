Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for MOGO FIN-TS Issued By B. Riley (GO)

MOGO FIN-TS (TSE:GO) – B. Riley boosted their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of MOGO FIN-TS in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.24). B. Riley also issued estimates for MOGO FIN-TS’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

MOGO FIN-TS (TSE:GO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$16.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.70 million.

