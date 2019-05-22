Puxin (NEW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Puxin had a negative return on equity of 191.04% and a negative net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $91.74 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE NEW opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. Puxin has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Puxin by 3,473.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 831,310 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Puxin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Puxin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,896,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Puxin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

