PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BCKIF) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Get PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.