Prudential Public Limited (PUK) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 39.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Prudential Public by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Public by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Public by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Public by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Prudential Public by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 31,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PUK traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.89. 2,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,781. Prudential Public Limited has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.8937 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Prudential Public’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

PUK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

