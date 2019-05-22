Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Stake Increased by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,744,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,541,000 after buying an additional 164,442 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8,297.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 11,790,464 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,295,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,154,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after buying an additional 305,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,519,000 after buying an additional 326,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $100.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $106.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

