Providence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.48 Million in Kroger Co (KR)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000. Kroger comprises approximately 1.6% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Kroger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 147,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Kroger by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kroger by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $32.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.47.

In other news, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $1,961,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 10,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $281,960.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 351,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,783.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,175 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Kroger Co has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

