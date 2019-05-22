ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $36.54

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.12, but opened at $36.54. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $36.48, with a volume of 954869 shares.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $771,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 76.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

