Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFPT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Proofpoint from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Proofpoint from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $118.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -102.91 and a beta of 1.79. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $131.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $3,636,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,631,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.85, for a total value of $347,356.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,944.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,227 shares of company stock valued at $20,452,648. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 1,609.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,346,000 after acquiring an additional 498,900 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 85.0% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,621,000 after acquiring an additional 486,517 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth $39,840,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 111.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 849,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,326,000 after acquiring an additional 446,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 143.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 734,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,144,000 after acquiring an additional 432,467 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

