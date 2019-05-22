PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (PRRFY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of PREMIER FOODS P/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year.
PRRFY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded PREMIER FOODS P/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PREMIER FOODS P/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
About PREMIER FOODS P/ADR
There is no company description available for Premier Foods PLC.
