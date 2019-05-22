PPL Sees Unusually High Options Volume (PPL)

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,379 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,863% compared to the average daily volume of 274 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded PPL from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PPL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. PPL has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

In other news, Chairman William H. Spence sold 225,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $7,324,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in PPL by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 16,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in PPL by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PPL by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in PPL by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “PPL Sees Unusually High Options Volume (PPL)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/ppl-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-ppl.html.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.