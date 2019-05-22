PPL Sees Unusually High Options Volume (PPL)

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,379 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,863% compared to the average daily volume of 274 put options.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded PPL from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PPL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.
Shares of PPL stock opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. PPL has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.
In other news, Chairman William H. Spence sold 225,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $7,324,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in PPL by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 16,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in PPL by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PPL by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in PPL by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
