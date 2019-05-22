Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) Stake Lessened by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Platform Specialty Products were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Platform Specialty Products by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 14,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Platform Specialty Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Platform Specialty Products by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Platform Specialty Products by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Platform Specialty Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 354,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Platform Specialty Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $14.00 price objective on Platform Specialty Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE PAH opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

About Platform Specialty Products

Platform Specialty Products Corp. engages in the provision of technology chemical products and technical services. It operates its business through the Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions segments. The Performance Solutions segment formulates and markets chemistry solutions that are used in production, commercial packaging and printing, electronics, and oil and gas production and drilling.

